Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

