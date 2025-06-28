Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.8%

BATS QUAL opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

