Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 7,369 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after buying an additional 1,194,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $239,864,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $199,065,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $502.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.14.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

