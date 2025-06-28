Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,298,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,371,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $156.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

