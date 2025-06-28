Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $421.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

