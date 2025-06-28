Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 47,036 Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,036 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Spotify Technology worth $141,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,276,000 after purchasing an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,367,000 after acquiring an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $772.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.26. The company has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 6th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.93.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

