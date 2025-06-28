Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 885,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 599,257 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4%

WMT stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $2,743,189.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,480,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,003,883.93. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,688,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

