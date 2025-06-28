The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $690.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $598.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

