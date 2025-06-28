Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,207 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

