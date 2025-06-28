Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $27.16 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,693.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,711.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,274.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,957.07.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.