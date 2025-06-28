Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $326.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.72 and its 200 day moving average is $286.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $5,972,453 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

