Clarus Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after acquiring an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $148,070,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $563.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $566.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.51.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

