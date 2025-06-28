WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,717,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.21. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

