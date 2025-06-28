TPG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,579 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TPG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.21.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
