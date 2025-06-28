Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $20.38 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

