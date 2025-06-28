Westend Capital Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Westend Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,923 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after buying an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The company has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.43, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

