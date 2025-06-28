Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,187,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $341,495,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,022,000 after acquiring an additional 456,976 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.