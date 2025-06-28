Mendel Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

TLH opened at $100.81 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.