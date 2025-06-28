Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,333,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

