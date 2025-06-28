Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $237.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $239.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

