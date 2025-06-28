Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases 666 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

