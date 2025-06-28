CNB Bank Sells 3,712 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

