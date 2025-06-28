General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,935,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $290.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

