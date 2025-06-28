Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 7,130 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

