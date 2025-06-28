Park Place Capital Corp Has $111,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.