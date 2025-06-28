Park Place Capital Corp Has $134,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $441.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.50 and its 200-day moving average is $458.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

