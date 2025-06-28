PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

COF opened at $211.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.21 and its 200-day moving average is $186.41. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

