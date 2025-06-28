Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $548.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $549.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

