Patron Partners LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 35,087.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,711,000 after purchasing an additional 469,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 33,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.7%

Amgen stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

