BNP Paribas Upgrades Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) to “Hold”

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUMN. Raymond James Financial upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

