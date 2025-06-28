Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Airbnb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 209.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Airbnb by 105.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $30,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,212,181.90. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total transaction of $82,278.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260,388.01. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,646,087 shares of company stock valued at $206,326,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

