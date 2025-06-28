Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,120,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,323,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

