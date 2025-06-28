Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.7% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE GPC opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

