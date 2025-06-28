Patron Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.30 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

