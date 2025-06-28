Matisse Capital Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after acquiring an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,111,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

