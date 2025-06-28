Smart Portfolios LLC Buys 137 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9%

CAT stock opened at $385.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.13 and a 200-day moving average of $346.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

