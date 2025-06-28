Patron Partners LLC Has $661,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

