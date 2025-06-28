6,811 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.43. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.