3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 65.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 29.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $513.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

