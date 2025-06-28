Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 795 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $175,110,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in 3M by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,815,000 after buying an additional 898,244 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

3M Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

