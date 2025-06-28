Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 14,500 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $27,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $247.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.10. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

