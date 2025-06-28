Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,183.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,023.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,331.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

