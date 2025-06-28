Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 9,961 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,103,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $859,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

