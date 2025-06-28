Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Fortinet by 420.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 538,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 434,682 shares during the period. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 93,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Fortinet by 7.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.62.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.