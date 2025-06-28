iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vista Investment Partners II LLC

Vista Investment Partners II LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 762.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

