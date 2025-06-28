Vista Investment Partners II LLC Takes $496,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.41. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $245.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

