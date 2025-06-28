Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 172 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8%

IBM opened at $289.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average of $247.54. The company has a market cap of $269.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $170.53 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.