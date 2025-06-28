Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,688,803. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Articles
