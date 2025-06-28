Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $223.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.