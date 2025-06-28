Elite Life Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elite Life Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.37.

Tesla stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

